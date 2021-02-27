Babu Lal Chaurasia: 'Militant' Hindu Maha Sabha In Congress

Babu Lal Gaur: "Militant" Hindu Maha Sabha in Congress, thanks to yester years' no-holds-barred all purose dynamo Sanjay (Gandhi) Brigade dare devil lieutanant Kamal Nath and his current "My Baa" Rahul Gandhi ably patronised by Mademoiselle Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra, Rehan Gandhi, Maira Gandhi, Varun Gandhi and also, tacitly Maneka Gandhi + their kith & kin, lieutanants of all hues except, vested interests like former MP PCC chief Arun Yadav, s/o ex MP CM + Congress MP Subhash Yadav of Khargone, who are raising sky renting hue and cry terming because of Babu Lal Chaurasia in Congress, the latter has become sullied, militant, violent, anti-Mahatma Gandhi because of Babu Lal's membership of Hindu Maha Sabha, killer of Gandhi.

Yadav, former Central minister, according to insiders in MP, is grousing, grumbling, grunting because of losing his double standards he was playing as MP PCC chief even while maintaining close liaison with MP CM Shiv Raj Singh Chauhan who is well known to be out-of-way favorable to Arun Yadav exactly like the way BJP was favorably disposed toward his former MP CM father Subhash Yadav.

Babu Lal Chaurasia has been already openly welcomed in the Congress as it's leaders openly now are openly predicting more Hindu Maha Sabha (pure Hinduistic) influx, inroad into the Congress in the ensuing days. Babu Lal Chaurasia, also a Gandhi-believer, is 'realist', 'principled', 'stickler of rules as laid down since centuries rather time immemerial'...He is not known to be fiddling around with flimsy, flippant unprincipled issues and is always guarded on that. He does not tolerate flouting of those or violations of those or insult to those or opposition to those. And yes, he is absolutely not anti Muslim in any way nor is he anti non-Hindu in any way. He is humanist who believes in humanism, Bharatiyata, Sarva Dharma Samannay....Say observers in MP, Babu Lal an adroit catch of Rahul G via Kamal Nath, now a full fledged Madhya Pradeshi.

—The Hawk Features