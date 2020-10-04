Atal Tunnel of Atal—Na Atki, Na Latki aur Na Bhatki

Country will be Safe and Self-Reliant







The inauguration of the Atal Tunnel named after former unprecedented Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is a matter of pride for the entire country. The dreams of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee have been embodied during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Prime Ministership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Tunnel on October 3, 2020 and dedicated it to the country.

The length of this tunnel is 9.02 kilometers, which is the longest tunnel in the world. The width of the tunnel is 33 feet. This tunnel is located at an altitude of 10000 feet above sea level. The construction of this tunnel has reduced the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometers, which will save time of 4 hours. The speed of the vehicle running in this tunnel will be from 30 km to 80 km. 3000 cars and 1500 trucks will be able to run easily. The cost of construction office tunnel was ₹3200 crore.

Keeping the security in mind, emergency gates have been built in every 500 meters in the tunnel. Telephone booths are there after every 150 meters. The tunnel is equipped with 4G facilities. CCTV cameras have been installed at a reasonable distance inside the tunnel to control traffic. Tunnel is equipped with sensors to monitor level of pollution inside the tunnel. The sensors will keep informing the control room about the actual level of pollution.

This tunnel is also very important from a strategic point of view. India's border infrastructure will become more powerful with the construction of this tunnel. With the construction of the tunnel, the Lahaul-Spiti valley will be connected with the country throughout the year. Due to snowfall, the valley was cut off from the country for 6 to 7 months in a year. Now Rohtang Pass will not be able to block the path of Indian Army.

The Atal Tunnel was not delayed like other projects. The construction work of this tunnel started in the year 2010 which was successfully completed in 10 years in 2020. Only 1300 meter tunnel was built before 2014 and it seemed that it would take up to 2040 to build this tunnel. The country will have to wait till 2040 for the tunnel. But with the change of government at the Center in 2014, the construction work of this tunnel was accelerated. By 2013, the tunnel was built only 300 meters per year but 1300 meters per year after 2014. Consequently, the work of 26 years was duly completed in 6 years.

Today, the Atal Tunnel is opened for movement of vehicles. The construction of this tunnel will accelerate the development of this remote areas. This area will remain connected with the country throughout the year. The country's defense equipments can be easily transported as per the requirement. This tunnel will make the country, society and soldiers self-reliant.