At Modi's Behest, Narendra Singh Tomar Now Engaged In Uniting Jat, Gujjar, Aheer, Yadav

Very quietly in a low profile manner averting spoilers --- far too many of them --- Narendra Modi is out to achieve a practical 'miracle of 21st century' that of uniting the ever warring, ever enemies Jat, Gujjar, Ahir, Yadav via his most dependable Mr Trouble Shooter and Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

This should have come about long before but because of Tomar's neck deep involvement in the Farmers' protests, it could not be brought about earlier. Now that Tomar has been through with the finality --- officially supported by Modi himself in toto with his famous "Government is only 1 phone call away from the farmers" --- of the farmer tangle Modi thought it befitting time to engage Tomar in uniting Jat Gujjar, Ahir, Yadav who together would naturally be a huge, mighty all purpose united force in the country.

Also socially in the country, a lot of lafdas would automatically end rightaway and the caste wars would come to an end thereby ushering in "caste peace" in the country, observe PMO officials keeping hawklike observartion on the Tomar-movements on the above 4 castes. So far, his movements amid them is extremely encouraging as he has succeeded in making inroads amid them without any obstacle.

The 4 castes' "barey-boorey" (elders) have agreed that yes, it is time for all 4 (above) castes to end inconsequential centuries old (barbaric) war of (inconsequential) superirority + battle for supremacy and be 1 in the spirit of united we stand and a big might, divided we instantly fall".

Modi has already done enough reasearch on it :The truth is revealed from the evidence like Puranas and inscriptions or what they wrote in Sanskrit, read about Gujjar or Gurjara caste.

Only two Kshatriya castes are mentioned in the Puranas. Gurjar (Gurutara) and Yadav (Ahir)

In the Puranas, Gurjars and Yadavs have been described as the real Kshatriyas of India.

Brahma Vaivarta Purana puran in page 373 line 9 describes the battle of Gurjara caste kings with Parashurama ji.

Parashurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, destroyed the Kshatriyas 21 times. After all, what happened that Lord Parashuram had to destroy this dynasty, not once or twice but 21 times, there is a legend about it in the Puranas.

In the battle, all the arms of Sahastrajun were cut and he was killed. Then Sahastrarjun's sons reprimanded his father Jamadagni in the absence of Parashurama. ... This terrible incident enraged Parashurama and he vowed - "I will die by destroying all the Kshatriyas dynasty".

This great caste originally derived its name from the word 'Gurutar' such as Pt. Chhot Lal Sharma (famous archaeologist and historian). 'Maharaja Dasaratha' was called 'Gurudar' in the Ramayana by Valmiki. It means "a very high-class king". Which was changed to Gurujan and later to Gurjar. Gurjars are one of the oldest castes in India

Pandit Vasudev Prasad, a famous Sanskrit pandit from Banaras, has proved through ancient Sanskrit literature that the word "Gujjar" was spoken after the names of the ancient, Kshatriya other Sanskrit scholar Radhakanta believes that the Gujjar word for Kshatriya Were. Scientific evidence has proved that Gujjar belongs to Aryans

Rana Ali Hussain writes that the word Gujjar is derived from the word Gurjar or Garjar, which is used in the Ramayana by Maharishi Valmiki. Valmiki has written in the Ramayana, "Gato Dasharat Swarggyo Gartaro" - meaning King Dasharat who was a Kshatriya among us, went to heaven.

Puranas are said to be 6000 to 10000 years old and the Puranas have written about the Gujjar caste.Gurjar was an Arya who lived in India for thousands of years

Tanwar (Tungad) Pratihar, Parmar (Pawar) Chauhan,Chalukya,Chandel(Chandila)Bhati Solanki,Rawal,Khatana,Bhadana,Kalchuri Like all these were branches of gujjar who ruled different kingdoms of India.

The Jats came into existence in the seventeenth century, when they formed a powerful kingdom at Bharatpur after rebelled against the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. But rebel, they spread mainly in the rural regions of Haryana, Punjab, western parts of the Ganga Doab and eastern were founding various small kingdoms in the region. These were agriculture practitioner during ancient and medieval period, and also great warriors who were also employed as soldiers by Hindu as well as Muslim kings.

Some of the ambitious Jat Zamindars of Agra region who wanted to established independent principality which brought them to conflict between the Mughal, the Rajputs and the Afgans. Suraj Mal was the only Jat leader who welded the scattered Jats in one powerful state. Some of the leaders of the community were discussed below:

· Gokla: He was the zamindar of Tilpat and one who provided leadership in 1669 AD uprising to the Jat. He was stamped down by the Mughal governor, Hasan Ali.

· Rajarama: He was the zamindar of Sinsana and provided leadership in uprising 1685 AD to the Jat. He was stamped down by Raja Bishan Singh Kachwaha of Amber.

· Churaman: He was nephew of Rajaram who defeated the Mughal's in AD 1704 and captured Sinsani. Bahadur Shah gave him Mansab and established the state of Bharatpur and served Mughal's compaign against Banda Bahadur.

· Badan Singh: He was the nephew of Churaman. He got the title of 'Raja' from Ahmed Shah Abdali. He was considered as the real founder of Jat state of Bharatpur.

· Suraj Mal: He was adopted son of Badan Singh. He is remembered as 'the Plato of Jat tribe' and as 'Jat Ulysses' because he drives Jat kingdom at zenith point. He led the expedition in the regions of Agra, Mewar and Delhi agreed to help the Marathas in the third Battle of Panipat. He executed by the Pathans near Delhi.

The 17th century and Mughal's disintegration witnessed the emergence of new warrior class i.e. Jat, who claim themselves as the descents of the Indo-Scythians who entered India from Central Asia, while others go further, linking them to the ancient Getae and Scythian Massagetae. Although, they formed as state but their internal structures remains tribal confederacy.

From such and more intense threadbare minute readings, analyses, cross permmutations and combinations, inferences, Modi infered that the so-called warring above are not enemies to them each other but are preys of sheer communication gap that easi;ly can be done away with…Keeping that is view, he analysed, Tomar is the best capable person who could easily sort the tangle out among them, for once and all. It does not matter that he is a jat himself. He has the knack, tact. Ability to sway them in the 'unity favour. And make them 'united' sooner than later. That's what Modi wants…Whole country wants so. —The Hawk