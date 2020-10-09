Artificial Intelligence To Up Your Beauty Game

Exclusive interview with the CEO of Freewill

Technology has come a very long way. There is hardly any aspect left where it has not reached. The beauty industry is growing extensively with the collaboration of technology and its advancements. One such example of this collaboration is in the form of- Artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence, in simple words, refers to intelligence demonstrated by machines, which is diverse from the intelligence exhibited by humans and animals.

Freewill is a personalized hair care brand launched by brothers Rahul Yadav and Mohit Yadav in 2018. The brand caters to the individual needs of the customers by formulating shampoos and conditioners according to their hair concerns. Using AI they understand the customer profiles and create individualistic products for everyone, they claim to be the smartest and most intelligent beauty company in India.

In an exclusive interview, Mohit Yadav, the CEO of Freewill, gave us insights on- How they came up with the idea of personalisation through Artificial Intelligence, the impact of COVID on their business and the future of AI in the beauty industry.

Q1 How did the idea of personalization strike your mind? Why did you opt for this path rather than going the traditional way?

Mohit Yadav- "The idea of selling personalized products came from our personal working experience. Before venturing into this business, we briefly worked at Cardekho. We realized that the biggest challenge faced by the customers is that they cannot buy one product that suits only their needs. We believe that we all are unique and so are our needs and we decided to implement the same in the domain of personal care. Many companies in the market first develop a particular product and then sort on the ways to sell it. Our strategy is different. We develop our products based on customer preference."

Q2. There are so many companies venturing in the business of beauty and cosmetics. What is that one thing that makes Freewill stand out among the rest?

Mohit Yadav- "We are proud to say that Freewill is the first beauty company in India that creates made to order hair products. Before placing an order, a customer goes through a three-step hair assessment that determines their hair concerns and accordingly the shampoo and conditioner are made. Not many companies access the needs of their customers. Freewill not only puts the needs of the customers first but also formulates products that are clean and harmless. This is the USP of our company."

Q3 Artificial Intelligence is a growing development in the beauty industry. What does artificial intelligence stand for in the context of beauty? Tell us more about the use of AI in beauty companies and specifically in Freewill.

Mohit Yadav- "Artificial intelligence is the most prominent invention of science and technology. It has entirely reshaped the way the world perceives the beauty industry. Through artificial intelligence, product personalization which was a distant dream a few years ago has been made possible. Today, the customers have the freedom of deciding the colour and composition of the products catering to their needs."

He added, "Businesses that use artificial intelligence gain a competitive edge in the market. For us, using artificial intelligence in the creation of products has helped us in acquiring millions of customers. Our systems analyse the needs of the customers through artificial intelligence-based algorithms. After we ascertain their requirements, we formulate a unique solution that suits them right. While the customers have achieved improved customer experience and satisfaction, We have achieved customer loyalty."





Q4. With this unique business idea, how has the response of the customers been towards personalized products?

Mohit stated, "the response that we have received from the customers in the Indian market has been endearing and overwhelming. Around 34,940 customers have rated 5 stars to our products and that rating speaks volumes about how much they have shown likeness towards our products. The customer response is an important factor which proves that modern-day users are foregoing chemical loaded products and switching to clean, toxin-free products. It also helps the company in determining the future course of action."

Q5 What according to you is the future of AI in the beauty industry in the coming years?

Mohit –"Artificial intelligence has brought a revolution in the beauty and healthcare industry. While a lot of customer problems have been resolved through AI, there remain a lot of aspects that have been left untouched."

He further added, "In the future, we can see the use of artificial intelligence in accessing those unsolved queries and the companies coming up with unique solutions for the same. As for Freewill, we are looking for accessing the information on hair health, texture and scalp condition through artificial intelligence algorithms and other advanced technologies."

Q6. Every business has been impacted by COVID. How has it impacted Freewill? What were your strategies to cope up with that?

"Like every business, we too were impacted with the COVID as the country was in nationwide lockdown. But thankfully, the impact was not a significant one as our operations only for some time. The operations started as soon as the lockdown was lifted. We resumed keeping in mind all the safety measures and followed the guidelines laid by the government. There was a proper sanitization process along with frequent temperature checks for all the employees. The machines, the bottles and the packaging products were all duly sanitized before the dispatch." said Mohit.

He further explained, "That is the best part about having an e-commerce business and a strong online presence. We never lost the connection with our customers and only made the bond stronger."

Q7. How are you coming up with sustainable solutions in these changing times?

Mohit- "Sustainability is a need of the hour. We are looking to take forward personalization in packaging to next level where our customers can choose to reuse their bottles for refill rather than buying a new one. Similarly, they will have an option for choosing bamboo or glass packaging as per their wish".

—The Hawk Features