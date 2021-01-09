Airtel Fails To Fulfill Promise For Auto-conversion Of Broadband Fixed-Line Connection To Fiber-Line Under Rupees 1999-Plan

TRAI should intervene

Two new broadband landline-connections were taken under rupees 1999-combo plan when it was promised that as per their offered plan, both these numbers were to be auto-converted to fiber-line with 200 mbps speed which at time of installation was just 40 mbps. Even SMSs are received on the primary mobile-number to claim free router to switch to Airtel X-stream Fiber to enjoy speed upto 1 Gbps.

But now on reminding Airtel on its facebook-post, Airtel executive says that request will have to be made first to delink broadband-landline connection from family-plan to apply for fiber-line and new router to be provided free-of-cost, and thereafter again making request to combine the delinked broadband-landline connection back to the combo-plan.

Past bitter experience reveals that complete delinking-linking process is very cumbersome, mind-bothering, time-consuming, unnecessary and totally useless process just to deliberately harass the consumers where Airtel again and again requires sending and receiving SMSs and OTPs. Consumers are asked to make payment for the part-periods before delinking and linking. Telecom and Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) should intervene so that Airtel may make its processes simple-most and user-friendly whereby such simple things may be done without requiring any such delinking-linking process aimed to get some money earlier than scheduled.

—The Hawk Features