After all, why are emotions changing and families collapsing

Today there is a dire need for everyone to think and understand family values and family as an institution and at the same time, there is a need to find and fix them due to the decline of these values. For this, along with the society's masters, poets/writers/singers/heroes/heroines/teacher classes, and other social workers, politicians should also write and think about the implications of the downfall of the family as an institution. Open forums should discuss what is causing this decline. And how can one emerge from this decline? Priyanka Saurabh, the young poetess, has rightly written this situation saying in her own words that -

Ṭūṭ rahe parivār haian, badal rahe manabhāv !

Prem jatāte gair se, apanoan se alagāv !!

The family, in Indian society, is an institution in itself and has been a distinctive symbol of India's collective culture since ancient times. The joint family system or an extended family has been an important feature of Indian culture until a mixture of urbanization and Western influence began to shock that institution. The family is a basic and important social institution that has an important role in influencing individual as well as collective morality. The family nurtures and preserves cultural and social values.

It provides stability to society by encouraging law-abiding citizens. It helps in building collective consciousness in the individual. The family system is a single, powerful variety that has been around for centuries, and strengthens the rich, social fabric with diversity. In socialization, it is a major source of emotional connection, the way socialization and morality are shaped by right and wrong. Generates emotion. Children are seen as making moral decisions according to the "social conventions" of their parents, their peers, and their society. It strengthens the individual character. This is the first source of habit-forming like discipline, respect, obedience, etc.

Along with moral compulsion, it provides flexibility for the individual's family members, relatives to trust in difficult times without hesitation. This avoids the use of unethical means to deal with difficulties. Family helps people to develop a woman's attitude towards worldly problems. But in the present era, as an institution, we are facing the bitter experience of family decline.

"ghara-ghar mean manabhed hai, bachā nahīan ab pyār !

Fūṭa-kalah ne khīancha dī, har āँgan dīvār !!

Sneh aur āshīṣh mean, baiṭh gaī hai rār !

Aramānoan ke bāग़ mean, bharā jalan kā khār !!"

Today, as a symbol of decline, the family is getting fragmented, marital relationship is broken, enmity with your brotherhood and legal and social quarrels have increased in all kinds of relationships. Today individualism has come to dominate collectivism. Because of this the ethically oriented, competitive, and highly aspirational generation is losing control over so-called complex family structures. The way individualism has claimed rights and freedom of choices. It has forced generations to see a sense of achievement in life only in the context of material prosperity.

In the present situation, an inflammatory attitude is the main reason for the disintegration of families. High income and low responsibility to other family members have divided extended families. High divorce rates are undoubtedly swallowing up social relationships. The main reason for the breakdown of a marriage is a technology black spot in a single attitude, behavior, and compromised values. The antisocial behavior of the younger generation is rapidly destroying families. Most of today's social work, such as child-raising, education, vocational training, elderly care, etc., are handled by outside agencies, such as crèches, media, nursery schools, hospitals, vocational training centers, hospice institutions as contractors Which was once the responsibility of the elders of the family.

"bade bāt karate nahīan, chhoṭoan ko adhikār !

Charaṇ chhoड़ ghuṭane chhue, kaise ye sanskār !!

Kahāँ prem kī ḍor aba, kahāँ milan kā sār !

Parijan hī dushman hue, chhupa-chhup kare prahār !! "

The collapse of the family institution has hindered our emotional relationships. Integration bonds in a family are relations with mutual affection and blood. A family is a closed entity that keeps us connected due to emotional ties. Moral decay is an important factor in family breakdown because they do not fill children with a sense of self-respect and respect for others. Today, socio-economic cooperation and assistance have been wiped out due to the blind race of money. Families have been confined to the financial and material support necessary for the growth and development of their members, especially infants and children, we have somewhere to care for other dependents, including the elderly, the decline of the disabled and weak family system Listening and watching things when they need the utmost care and love.

Today most people are facing a lack of meaningful life. One of the disadvantages of the collapse of the family system is that the qualities of sharing, caring, empathy, cooperation, honesty, listening, welcoming, recognition, consideration, empathy, and understanding are lacking. In recent times, mental health issues such as stress tolerance, anxiety, and depression are increasing. The family system can relieve a person mentally with an expression of deep insecurity by talking to elderly members, playing with children, etc. The deterioration of the family system can cause cases of mental health issues for more individuals.

The decline of the family as an institution in the future will bring structural changes in society. On the positive side, a decrease in population growth can be seen in Indian society and the feminization of the workforce as an effect of the decline in the family as an institution. However, structural changes from joint family to family need to be understood, in some cases, this cannot be called a deterioration of the family system. Where the family system changes from joint family to single family for any positive change. As such, Indian society also inhabits the unique feature of family fusion and fragmentation in which even though some members of the family live separately in different places, they still live as a family.

"bach pāe parivār taba, rahatā hai samabhāv !

Duahkha mean sāre sāth ho, sukh mean sabase chāv !!

Agar karean koī tīsarā, saurabh jab bhī vār !

Sāth rahean parivār ke, chhoड़e sab takarār !!"

The family is a very fluid social institution and is in a process of constant change. Modernity is witnessing the emergence of a large proportion of same-sex couples (LGBT relationships), cohabiting or live-in relationships, single-parent homes, living alone, or divorced with their children. Such families are not required to function as traditional kinship groups and cannot prove to be good institutions for socialization. In the materialistic era, the competition of each other's amenities has scorched the relationships of the mind.

The high walls of houses being built from raw to solidified have faded mutual conversation. Foot-bickering orgy is taking place in every courtyard containing stones. The differences have deepened the differences. In the absence of good education of the elders, decisions have been taken by keeping small relationships in the houses. As a result, today the family is bent on cutting their loved ones. On the one hand, if you are licking neighboring pudding in happiness, then you have to suffer the pain alone. We have to think that if we want to live a meaningful life, then we have to understand the importance of family and leave the mutual disputes and stand with the family only then we will be able to survive and this society will be worth living.

