Action Necessary Against WhatsApp Or FB For Emailing Judge Of Delhi HC Not To Hear Write Against Them Making The Judge Recusing From Hearing The Case

There are media-reports about Delhi High Court judge recusing from hearing a case against WhatsApp and Facebook after receiving an email on behalf of WhatsApp or Facebook for not hearing the case. Since lawyers appearing for WhatsApp and Facebook confirmed that the email was being withdrawn unconditionally, it is established that WhatsApp and Facebook are guilty of disrupting judicial process of India. The matter should be taken seriously both by Chief Justices of Delhi and India apart from Government of India.

Such unwarranted emails ideally must not disturb the judge to the extent of recusing from hearing the case. However it is good that the judge put reason for recusal on record, and should be made a practice for all judges recusing from hearing the cases in future naming also those who may be disrupting the judicial process by approaching the judge.



Union Government should also make study of new privacy-related policy of WhatsApp and Facebook, and if these are against public-interest, then Union government should take up the matter with WhatsApp and Facebook directly.



—The Hawk Features