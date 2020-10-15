8 Starlets To Dominate Tamil Nadu Polls

8 topnotch Mollywood starlets to dominate the ensuing electioneering in the entire Tamil Nadu state for its 234 MLA seats are : (hold your breath) Anushka Shetty, Tamanna Bhatia, Trhisa Krishnan, Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Shruti Hassan, Shriya Saran, Asin. Predictably, they are being paid much more than they get per film and they are at ease to speak extenpore without any preparesd text to add natural "filmy voice" for which they are overwhelmingly popular world over. They at present are mugging how to intersperse their speeches with their respective political masters' names and how to catapult them to the pinnacle of the masses' support base so that they vote for them locak, stock and barrel. About these tinself town ladies : they are not only simply oomph for the Janta Janardan in Tamil Nadu state but also in the neighbouring Southern States as well where they are household names. (No wonder despite being Tamilians, they are equally at ease in Kannada, Telugu {now divided between distinctly different Telengana-Telugu and Andhra-Telugu}, Malayalam and Puducherry-Tamil). Lists of their commercially-hit-after-hit films are almost non-ending and more such films are in the offing in the ensuing days. It then is only natural that they instantly strike a rapport with the masses in front of them in an election rally and the moment they appeal to them to unanimously vote for any party or candidate, they instantly agree to do so simultaneously in utmost unison shouting in agreement sky-rennting in unison. It's a unprecedented scene worth watching which never happens anywhere else in the country. Not even in Mumbai ! Earlier assured predictions of end of DMK and other Dravida parties in the state now seem to be fast waning as the above Leading Ladies of Mollywood have assuredly rescured them…But for them, the Dravida parties would have been over by now what with the masses of the state already terribly put off with the very word Dravida as they do not consider themselves to be Dravida any more unlike before when they were virtually forced to believe that they were Dravida or untouchable. Not so now at all, say all unitedly. We are all upper castes upper than the brahmins who are less than 1% in the entire state. Thus we are the brahmins for all practical purposes in the entire Tamil Nadu state.



—The Hawk Features