5 Trillion USD Economy Of India… Still Possible?

Global trade and economy came at halt after this unexpected covid-19 pandemic that shook the world. Not only India, many countries faced heavy losses due to stopped business activities. Apart from these issues, we need to figure out what exactly went wrong that caused this slowdown and halted the economy. The primary reason can be the "retreat of globalization". We have entered an era where even the big nations are opting for a self- reliant mechanism of operating, within the national boundaries. Countries started to make and develop products and goods by themselves without involving much in importing from other nations. This resulted in Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) only in areas of distressed assets purchases rather than investments contributing to real economy. Topping it up with Trump's policies, it is more difficult to engage in the universities of the USA for Indian students, leaving the highly employable professionals and students of India seek no quality education or jobs because of slowdown and unemployment within the home country.

GDP growth rate touched a 6-year low with just 5.8% in the first quarter of 2020 and in nominal terms, hiked around at 8%, which is again the lowest since December 2002.

The automobile industry standing at $100 billion in India, contributes to 12% of the country's GDP, appears to be moving in a reverse gear. Around 3 Lac jobs are lost in this sector.

Another prominent reason can be the "supply side shocks" that the country is facing. Vicious cycle of lack of demand and investments is affecting the supply. Investments or capital formation drives the economy. Since people are not willing to invest and are believing more in holding liquidity, there is no point in even supplying goods or stocks. Hence the production units going idle, leading to cut in labor force and resulting to mass unemployment.

Looking at another financial issue, India spent around 3,000 crores on the "Statue of Unity" to generate tourism and attract relevant employment. Drifting apart from the root problems of the country like poverty, lack of employability and inadequate exports, Indian government focused more on creating a sense of infrastructural identity like the USA or Dubai who are known for their infrastructure and high skylines. Those countries have addressed their grave issues first before focusing on tourism as a primary objective. India needs to realize the root problems and work on the education and economic welfare. Before going "digital India", we need to educate the citizens and make them employable to take up jobs at an upper level.

India started a self- reliant movement known as Atmanirbhar Bharat, where we look forward to maximize the country's exports and try producing more within the national boundaries. India needs $ 1 Trillion worth of exports to reach the mark India is planning to reach. Encouragement to entrepreneurs and emerging small scale business can really help generate more products within the country, locally and then focus on the exports to earn a revenue. India can reduce its expenses by not importing goods if it slowly starts producing within the country. India can focus more on generating low scale as well as high scale jobs by creating education opportunities and drive citizens to get into production or manufacturing sector rather than just the labor and service sector. Creating a demand for local goods might help increase the revenue, investment and liquidity within the nation, in turn contributing to the economy as a whole.

—The Hawk Features