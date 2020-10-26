24 Inter-State Borders In N-E Will Close

In an innovative "India Bachao, India Suraksha" (yet to be declared) move, stop of all 24x7x365 in-on-inter-state movements of the India-destabilising forces/organizations/groups/units owing allegiance to India-enemies China, Pakistan, enemies of India of varied persona. To make them all persona non grata + anti-India + to identify them + to apprehend them, 24 nos of Districts along the Inter-State boundary with the neighboring states within the N-E barring Sikkim (Sikkim is bordered by the Tibet Autonomous Region of China to the north and northeast, by Bhutan to the southeast, by the Indian state of West Bengal to the south, and by Nepal to the west, interestingly, not worrying. The capital is Gangtok, in the southeastern part of the state.Sivasagar-Nagaland - 57.80 Km have been zeroed in on) will end unlike now, when all Mongolian-faced people from all through masquerading as N-E denizens do to-n-fro, indulge in anti-India, India-destabilising activities and then get mingled within the local people who look like them thereby their identities neatly camouflaged. Not to be tolerated any more, decided the Home Ministry, DoNER (Department of North-East Affairs) and other organizations in the Centre who right away want foreign forces masquerading as N-E people apprehended and hauled. .

The 24 borders are : Charaideo-Nagaland - 34.00 Km; (ii) Charaideo-Arunachal Pradesh - 26.80 Km; Jorhat-Nagaland - 128.50 Km; Golaghat-Nagaland - 126.50 Km; Udalguri-Arunachal Pradesh - 27.70 Km; Sonitpur-Arunachal Pradesh - 71.90 Km; Biswanath-Arunachal Pradesh - 77.30 Km; Lakhimpur-Arunachal Pradesh - 108.80 Km; Dhemaji-Arunachal Pradesh - 177.20 Km; Tinsukia-Arunachal Pradesh - 282.80 Km; Dibrugarh-Arunachal Pradesh - 31.60 Km; (i)Dima Hasao-Manipur - 73.50 Km (ii)Dima Hasao-Meghalaya - 124.90 Km; (iii)Dima Hasao-Nagaland-45.60Km; (i)Cachar-Manipur-130.60 Km (ii)Cachar-Mizoram-52.90 Km (iii)Cachar-Meghalaya-19.50 Km; Hailakandi-Mizoram - 99.10 Km; (i) Karimganj-Mizoram - 12.60 Km (ii) Karimganj-Tripura - 46.30 Km; Karbi Anglong-Nagaland - 119.70 Km; West Karbi Anglong-Meghalaya - 162.10 Km; Morigaon-Meghalaya - 14.50 Km; Kamrup(M)-Meghalaya - 79.70 Km; Kamrup-Meghalaya - 200.90 Km; Goalpara-Meghalaya - 169.80 Km; (i)Dhubri-Meghalaya - 15.18 Km (ii) Dhubri-West Bengal - 72.90 Km; South Salmara Mankachar-Meghalaya - 98.32 Km; Kokrajhar-West Bengal - 54.10 Km. Along with these will be closed : Udalguri-Arunachal Pradesh - 27.70 Km, Sonitpur-Arunachal Pradesh - 71.90 Km,

DoNER, Home Ministry officers etc firmly believe that once the above measures are firmly taken, each N-E state is independent in its own right, all anti-Indian activities will right away stop.

