2.29 Mn Hindus In US, All Rich+

Its not world famous Ripley's Believe It Or Not but it is so true to the core that it has to be seen to be believed if not naturally believed : All rich among total 2.29 Mn Hindus of the USA. Their richness in terms of money etc can be fathomed from this statistics --- yes, not all of them are touching them in terms of money but are not far away from them either to put it bluntly and yes, they are relentlessly making all out efforts to even overtake them chances of which are ensuing, confidently say experts in US --- as they are : Jay Chaudhry ($6.9 billion), Romesh T. Wadhwani ($3.4 billion), Niraj Shah ($2.8 billion), Vinod Khosla ($2.4 billion), Aneel Bhusri ($2.3 billion), Rakesh Gangwal ($2.3 billion), and Kavitarak Ram Shriram ($2.3 billion). The list has seven Indian-Americans - cybersecurity firm ZScaler CEO Jay Chaudhry, Founder and Chairman of Symphony Technology Group Romesh Wadhwani, cofounder and CEO of online home goods retailer Wayfair Niraj Shah, Silicon Valley venture capital firm Khosla Ventures founder Vinod Khosla, Managing Partner of Sherpalo Ventures Kavitark Ram Shriram, Airline veteran Rakesh Gangwal and Workday CEO and Cofounder Aneel Bhusri.

Continuously Fueled by increasing immigration of Hindus in America, America's Hindu population has reached much more than 2.29 million, an increase of about one million or 85.8 percent since 2007, making Hinduism the second-largest faith, according to estimates based on wide-ranging study in the USA natio

While there were isolated sojourns by Hindus in the United States during the 19th century, Hindu presence in the United States was extremely limited until the passage of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965.

Hindu-Americans hold the highest levels of educational attainment among all religious communities in the United States. This is mostly due to strong US immigration policies that favor educated and highly skilled migrants.[5][6] Many concepts of Hinduism, such as meditation, karma, ayurveda, reincarnation and yoga, have entered into mainstream American vernacular.[7] According to Pew Forum on Religion and Public Life survey of 2009, 24% of Americans believe in reincarnation, a core concept of Hinduism.[8][9] Furthermore, the Hindu values of vegetarianism and ahimsa are gaining in popularity. Om is a widely chanted mantra across the United States, particularly among millennials and those who practice yoga and subscribe to the New Age philosophy.

According to the world famed US-based Pew Research Center, more than 45% of the Americans identify Vedas as Hindu text. Roughly half of Americans know that yoga has roots in Hinduism.

Hindus are near-highest religious group in US on a "feeling thermometer"; Hindus are above Jews, Catholics, and Evangelical Christians, Atheists, Muslims. Highest of course are Original Americans

Its not world famous Ripley's Believe It Or Not but it is so true to the core that it has to be seen to be believed if not naturally believed : All rich among total 2.29 Mn Hindus of the USA. Their richness in terms of money etc can be fathomed from this statistics --- yes, not all of them are touching them in terms of money but are not far away from them either to put it bluntly and yes, they are relentlessly making all out efforts to even overtake them chances of which are ensuing, confidently say experts in US --- as they are : Jay Chaudhry ($6.9 billion), Romesh T. Wadhwani ($3.4 billion), Niraj Shah ($2.8 billion), Vinod Khosla ($2.4 billion), Aneel Bhusri ($2.3 billion), Rakesh Gangwal ($2.3 billion), and Kavitarak Ram Shriram ($2.3 billion). The list has seven Indian-Americans - cybersecurity firm ZScaler CEO Jay Chaudhry, Founder and Chairman of Symphony Technology Group Romesh Wadhwani, cofounder and CEO of online home goods retailer Wayfair Niraj Shah, Silicon Valley venture capital firm Khosla Ventures founder Vinod Khosla, Managing Partner of Sherpalo Ventures Kavitark Ram Shriram, Airline veteran Rakesh Gangwal and Workday CEO and Cofounder Aneel Bhusri.

Continuously Fueled by increasing immigration of Hindus in America, America's Hindu population has reached much more than 2.29 million, an increase of about one million or 85.8 percent since 2007, making Hinduism the second-largest faith, according to estimates based on wide-ranging study in the USA natio

While there were isolated sojourns by Hindus in the United States during the 19th century, Hindu presence in the United States was extremely limited until the passage of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965.



Hindu-Americans hold the highest levels of educational attainment among all religious communities in the United States. This is mostly due to strong US immigration policies that favor educated and highly skilled migrants.[5][6] Many concepts of Hinduism, such as meditation, karma, ayurveda, reincarnation and yoga, have entered into mainstream American vernacular.[7] According to Pew Forum on Religion and Public Life survey of 2009, 24% of Americans believe in reincarnation, a core concept of Hinduism.[8][9] Furthermore, the Hindu values of vegetarianism and ahimsa are gaining in popularity. Om is a widely chanted mantra across the United States, particularly among millennials and those who practice yoga and subscribe to the New Age philosophy.

According to the world famed US-based Pew Research Center, more than 45% of the Americans identify Vedas as Hindu text. Roughly half of Americans know that yoga has roots in Hinduism.



Hindus are near-highest religious group in US on a "feeling thermometer"; Hindus are above Jews, Catholics, and Evangelical Christians, Atheists, Muslims. Highest of course are Original Americans



—The Hawk Features