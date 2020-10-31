Wild bear kills 2 villagers in C'garh's Balrampur

Balrampur: Two persons were mauled to
death by a wild sloth bear in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur
district on Friday afternoon, a forest official said.
The incident took place in Aara Pahadpara forest under
Rajpur range when Kamla Prasad (55) and Moharlal (35) had gone
to collect wood, he said.
They died on the spot in the bear attack while some
others who were present on the spot managed to run to safety.
"The kin of the deceased were given immediate relief
of Rs 25,000 each, while remaining compensation of Rs 5.75
lakh each will be given after completing legal formalities,"
he added.
—PTI
