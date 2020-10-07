UP Farmer Killed By Tiger In Pilibhit

Pilibhit: A young farmer was mauled to death by a tiger in Mala forest range of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR), officials said on Wednesday.

Sukhveer Singh, 36, resident of Piparia Karam village, under Gajraula police station, was on his way home near the Mala forest range on Tuesday evening when he was attacked.

The farmer's blood-stained body was later spotted by passers-by who informed his family.

The farmer's family took the body and placed it in the agricultural field, demanding a compensation of Rs 4 lakh.

However, the Forest Department was not convinced and said that the spot where the farmer was actually attacked was about a kilometre inside the forest. Naveen Khandelwal, Deputy Director of PTR, said the spot where the farmer was killed was duly verified by the forest team. "However, we have deployed the field force for installing camera traps in the area to monitor the tiger's movement. We have appealed to the villagers not to enter the forest area for their own safety," he said.

