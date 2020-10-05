New scheme to improve zoos: Javadekar

New Delhi: The government will soon come up with a scheme to improve the existing zoos and build new ones, Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate change Prakash Javadekar said here on Monday.

Speaking after giving away the Prani Mitra Award, Mr Javadekar said that there will be enhancement in the budget allocation in view of improving the overall experience of the people who visit zoos.

He said that the blueprint of the scheme will be prepared in a month's time and the Ministry's effort will be to fund the same in the next budget.

In the program organised by the Central Zoo Authority, Mr Javadekar said that presently the country has 160 Zoos, and there is a need to increase the number of both government as well as the private zoos.

The zoos must actually look and feel like the zoos ,so the people who visit, feel good, and therefore as part of the new scheme efforts will be made to involve the state government, central departments as well as the businesses to make this possible.

Mr Javadekar added that development and improving the quality of zoos will add to the coordination between wildlife and human beings.

—UNI