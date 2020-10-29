Commission for Air Quality in NCR notified

New Delhi: The government has issued a notification to set up a Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining areas Ordinance 2020.

The notification by the Ministry of Law and Justice said an ordinance will provide for the constitution of a commission for better coordination, research, identification and resolution of problems surrounding the air quality index.

The quality of air in NCR and adjoining areas remains a cause of concern and it has become necessary to evolve and implement a consolidated approach for monitoring, tackling and eliminating the causes of air pollution and identifying, specifying and rigorously enforcing measures for elimination and mitigation of air pollution including but not limited to controlling or eliminating the activities of stubble burning, vehicular pollution, road dust and urban construction.

The notification said that the committee set up under the Environmental Protection Act 1986 has taken measures to deal with the menace of air pollution in NCR but air quality remains a concern on account of the lack of a statutory mechanism for vigorous implantation of the various measures.

While the courts have set up committees to aid and assist the implementation of the orders, it is now considered necessary to have a statutory authority with appropriate powers and charged with the duty of taking comprehensive measures to tackle air pollution on a war footing with power to coordinate with relevant states and the Central government and issue directions to statutory authorities under various laws.

The notification says it is necessary to have a consolidated and conjoint approach in monitoring, tackling and researching air pollution caused due to several factors.

India is committed to create a clean environment and pollution free air as mandated in the Constitution of India. In place of the ad hoc measures and to provide a permanent solution, a Commission is being set up.

The Ordinance seeks to provide a broad based Central commission for monitoring air pollution, enforcing laws and research and development.

Adjoining areas would mean the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan adjoining the NCT of Delhi where any source of pollution can be located causing adverse impact on air quality in NCR.

It will be a broad based commission consisting of a chairperson, a representative of the Environment Ministry and representatives of the states among several other members.

—IANS