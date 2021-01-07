6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

New Delhi: A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's Gorontalo province on Thursday, but authorities did not issue a tsunami alert, said the meteorology and geophysics agency.

The quake struck at 3.59 a.m. on Thursday with the epicentre at 71 km Bonebelago district and the depth at 131 km under the seabed, Xinhua news agency reported citing the agency as saying.

The intensity of the quake was felt at II to III MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) at Gorontalo city, according to the agency.

The jolts were also felt in Luwuk sub-district of nearby and Marowali district of nearby Central Sulawesi province, Baroko subdistrict of South Sulawesi province and Bolangmongondow of North Sulawesi province, according to the agency.

Indonesia has been frequently hit by earthquakes as it lies in a vulnerable zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire".

--IANS