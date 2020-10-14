'Two And A Half Men' actress Conchata Ferrell no more

Los Angeles : Actress Conchata Ferrell, best known for her role of the housekeeper Berta in popular sitcom, Two And A Half Men, is no more. She was 77.

Ferell passed away on Monday at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Los Angeles after complications following a cardiac arrest, reports variety.com.

"Two And A Half Men" creator and executive producer Chuck Lorre mourned the loss, and remembered Ferrell as "one of the greats".

"We called her Chatty. And we all loved her. Twelve years of highs and lows, and lots and lots of laughter. Through it all she was a rock. One of the greats. I was privileged to call her a friend," Lorre said.

"We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever," tweeted Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind the popular show, originally toplined by Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones

In May, Ferrell was hospitalised and she spent more than four weeks in the ICU, where she subsequently went into cardiac arrest. She was then put on a respirator and dialysis.

Ferrell essayed Berta on all 12 seasons of "Two And A Half Men", and received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations (in 2005 and 2007) for the role in the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category. In all, she appeared in 212 episodes from 2003 to 2015.

She most recently appeared as Shirley in a 2017 episode of "The Ranch". Her other TV credits include "Buffy The Vampire Slayer", "Teen Angel", "Matlock" and "B. J. and the Bear", and film credits include "Edward Scissorhands", "Network", "Crime And Punishment In Suburbia" and "True Romance".

–IANS