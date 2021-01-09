TV star Subuhii Joshii on her web debut: It was about time

Bhopal: TV star Subuhii Joshii enters the OTT space with the film titled Fariha, and she says this is the right time to make the digital move.

"I love television but I also know that web series and films are playgrounds for actors right now. As an artiste, I have the urge and I feel it was about time I make my digital debut. Fariha seemed like an interesting story to do that," Subuhii, who is known for her role of Poonam Maheshwari in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, says.

"Digitalisation is a great step and I am totally okay with it. In fact, I also want to do something on that platform, which fortunately I have started doing. I think it's a great way to reach the masses," she shares.

Subuhii is excited to be back in action after spending most of last year at home owing to lockdown. "2021 will be the year when I am going to focus completely on my work because I was not working for a long time. Basically, I was not doing things that I wanted to do. Since I have worked this year a lot on me, I want to do as many projects as I can," she says.

However, the actress asserts while ambition is important, it should not come at the cost of one's peace of mind.

"People forget that you should be content and happy with whatever you have, and I truly believe in that. I feel that one should chase success, fame, and money, but don't miss out on the little things that make you happy because of that," she says.

