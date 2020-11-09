Top
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari set for theatrical release on Nov 15

 The Hawk |  9 Nov 2020 10:59 AM GMT

MumbaI: Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari has been confirmed for a theatrical release in the Diwali weekend. The comedy starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh will hit the big screens across India on November 15.

This is Bollywood's first theatrical release in India this year since Angrezi Medium opened on March 13. Theatres all over the country were closed owing to lockdown shortly after the Irrfan Khan-starrer had released.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari was earlier scheduled to open on November 13. The final release date has been announced by producers Zee Studios on Monday.

The film, set in Mumbai of the nineties, is directed by Abhishek Sharma, who has earlier handled the genre in films such as Tere Bin Laden, tere Bin Laden: Dead And Alive, The Shaukeens, and The Zoya Factor.

—IANS

