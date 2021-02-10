Tiger Shroff reveals Kriti Sanon is his co-star in action-thriller 'Ganapath'

Mumbai (Maharashtra): After piquing the interest of his fans by sharing a power-packed glimpse of his co-star in the upcoming film 'Ganapath', Tiger Shroff on Wednesday revealed that Kriti Sanon is the leading lady in the action-thriller.

The 'Baaghi' star took to Instagram and expressed his excitement at sharing the screen space with his 'Heropanti' co-star again.

The short clip shared with the post sees Kriti in a never seen before action avatar.

With the video, Shroff wrote in the caption, "Khatam hua intezaar kritisanon. Super excited to work with this bundle of talent again ."

The 'Dilwale' star Sanon also chimed into the comments section, saying she feels elated to be paired with Shroff again.

"Tigyyyy! (red heart emoticon) tooooo excited," wrote Sanon.

Expressing excitement over the new project, the 'Luka Chupi' star said, "I'm thrilled to reunite with Tiger after about 7years and also to be directed by Vikas in a space that is so new to me. I've been wanting to explore the genre of action for a while now and I'm super excited to do so on such a massive scale with Pooja Entertainment! Jackky is a very passionate producer and I'm glad to be starting my journey with them with such a cool character."

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co., 'Ganapath' is being directed by Vikas Bahl.

The shooting for the film is slated to begin in mid-2021. (ANI)