Top
Home > Showbiz > Tara Sutaria to be paired opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2

Tara Sutaria to be paired opposite Tiger Shroff in 'Heropanti 2'

 The Hawk |  30 Oct 2020 9:37 AM GMT

Tara Sutaria to be paired opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2

New Delhi: After enthralling cine lovers with his performance in films like 'war', 'Student of The Year 2' and 'Baaghi 3', Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff will be seen opposite Tara Sutaria in 'Heropanti 2', the sequel of his debut film 'Heropanti'.

Sources in the film trade said that Tara Sutaria has been finalised opposite Tiger Shroff in 'Heropanti 2'.

Being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Heropanti 2' will be directed by Choreographer turned film director Ahmed Khan.

This is the second time Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff are being paired together after 'Student of The Year 2'.

—UNI

Updated : 30 Oct 2020 9:37 AM GMT
Tags:    Tara Sutaria   Tiger Shroff   Heropanti 2   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X