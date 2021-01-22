Tamannaah Bhatia: I'm back to my pre-Covid body

Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia says she has regained the strength of her pre-Covid days thanks to two months of consistent workout. On Friday, Tamannah shared a gym video on Instagram where she can be seen lifting weight.

"You don't have to be extreme, just be consistent. 2 months of consistent, supervised workout routines with @devimeena and @kirandembla, and I'm back to my pre-covid body! In your face Covid-19. #BeStrongerThanYourExcuse #MakeItHappen #BeastMode #doiteveryday," the actress shared.

Tamannaah tested positive for Covid in October. The actress underwent treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad for a week.

She will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu sports drama Seetimaarr. In the film, Tammannah will be playing the role of a Kabaddi coach named Jwala Singh.

The film, which is currently on the floors in Hyderabad, is being helmed by Sampath Nandi and also stars Gopichand in the lead. Actor Rohit Pathak will be seen in a negative character.

—IANS