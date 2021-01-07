Sonu Sood on BMC complaint: Will appeal in Bombay High Court

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday asserted that there are no irregularities in the sustainability of his Juhu residential complex. Reacting to the police complaint filed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for converting his six-storied residential building into a hotel without due permission, Sonu said he would appeal in Bombay High Court against the move.

The building in question is one where the actor had offered to house Covid 19 patients last year.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Sonu said: "I have already taken an approval for the change of user from the BMC. It was subject to approval of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). This permission hasn't come due to Covid-19. There are no irregularities. I always abide by the law. This hotel was used to house Covid-19 warriors during the pandemic. If the permission doesn't come, I will restore it back to a residential structure. I am appealing against the complaint in the Bombay High Court."

The actor became a national hero last year when he helped lakhs of migrants reach home during the nationwide lockdown.

--IANS