Singer Kumar Sanu Tests Covid-19 Positive, Fans Pray for His Recovery

New Delhi: Playback star Kumar Sanu has tested positive for Covid-19. The social media team of the 62-year-old singer took to his official Facebook page late on Thursday to share the news with his fans.

A statement shared by Team Kumar Sanu reads, "Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you. Team KS."

Fans of the singer commented on the Facebook post wishing him a speedy recovery. "We are praying for you speedy recovery and good health...May god bless you," commented a user.

"Oh my God.... Pl take care Dada.... Praying for your speedy recovery.... Take warm water vapour at regular interval," suggested another user.

"May you live long and have a fast recovery. Get well soon sir," shared another user.

Although Kumar Sanu's team shared the news of the singer testing positive for coronavirus, it is not clear yet if he has been admitted to a hospital or is staying in isolation at home.

The singer was planning to travel to Los Angeles to be with his family after a long gap of nine months. He wanted to celebrate his birthday on October 20 with wife Saloni, and daughters Shannon and Annabel. But he has cancelled his trip now, reported Bombay Times.

—IANS