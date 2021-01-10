Shamita Shetty: It has been a journey of some ups & downs

New Delhi: Shamita Shetty made her debut in the multistarrer Mohabbatein in 2000 among over half a dozen actors. Two decades later, she is currently seen in the web series Black Widows, also a multi-star cast affair. Shamita looks back at her two decades in the entertainment industry saying she did start off with the best.

"Honestly, although it has been two decades it is not like I have done that much work as I would have wanted to do. But, yes, it has been a journey of some ups and downs. I started off with the best," she told IANS.

Shamita, sister of actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, has also made small screen appearances in the reality shows "Bigg Boss 3", "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8" and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9".

She recently was seen in the thriller web show "Black Widows" that also features Raima Sen, Mona Singh, and Swastika Mukherji in central roles.

"I am very grateful for all the experiences I have had. Some were really tough but it has made me the person I am today and I am still doing work after 20 years. I am really grateful for that," she concluded.

