Saiee Manjrekar on why 'Dabangg 3' screen test was special

Mumbai: Saiee Manjrekar, who made her debut in the 2019 Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3, looks back at her screen test for the film saying she knew she had to impress in the very first take if she was to star alongside her favourite childhood hero.

"During my screen test, I knew that the first take was going to decide my fate to star along with my childhood favourite artist (Salman)," she recalled.

About shooting with Salman and director Prabhudeva, she said: "While shooting, it all felt surreal and each day I was on my toes to do justice to the character and the faith Prabhudeva sir and Salman sir had put in me. I got to learn so much from each one of them. It was one of the greatest experiences of my life."

"We all love a good old origin story, and Chulbul Pandey has been one India's most loved and adored characters of all times. It was a dream come true to be an integral part of that journey," she added.

"The love that I got for Khushi (her character in the film) is the push I needed to evolve as a person and as an actor. I feel more responsible and driven. Life post Dabangg has been just great,a said Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, about working on the film that also stars Sonakshi Sinha and will soon air on Zee Cinema.

