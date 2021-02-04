Rubina won't participate in Ticket to Finale task as punishment?

New Delhi: Rubina Dilaik will not be participating in the Ticket to Finale task on Bigg Boss 14, as punishment for throwing water on housemate Rakhi Sawant, according to reports.

Rakhi, in an upcoming episode tagged Rubina's husband and housemate Abhinav Shukla as "tharki" (pervert). Rubina then threw a bucket of water on Rakhi for badmouthing her husband.

As an outcome, Rubina will not be able to participate in the Ticket to Finale task, according to bollywoodlife.com. Bigg Boss has reportedly nominated her till the finale week.

—IANS