Ravi Teja resumes shooting for 'Krack'

Hyderabad: Telugu star Ravi Teja resumed shooting for his upcoming film on Wednesday, going by his latest post on social media.

Ravi took to Instagram, where he shared a poster of the film. In the image, the actor is seen holding a gun while he is walking. He is seen dressed in a black shirt, brown pants and completed his look with sunglasses. On the poster it is written: "Shoot resumes today."

The actor wrote alongside the image: "Shoot resumes today! #krack."

"Krack" also stars Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani. The action-thriller, which is Ravi's 66th film, is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Ravi, one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema, is known for his work in films like "Nee Kosam", Itlu Sravani Subramanyam", "Chiranjeevulu"," Dubai Seenu", "Krishna", "Baladur" , "Neninthe" and "Raja The Great" among many others.

He was last seen on screen in the film "Disco Raja", which released in January 2020.

--IANS