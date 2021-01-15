Randeep Hooda on challenges of playing a real-life super cop

Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda finds portraying a super cop exciting as well as challenging.

Randeep is gearing up to shoot for his debut web-series "Inspector Avinash", a cop thriller based on real events in the life of police officer Avinash Mishra. He started shooting for the series on Friday.

"Portraying a super cop like Avinash Mishra is exciting and challenging at the same time. I'm thrilled to start the year with this series and looking forward to present a thorough entertainer to the audience with this one," Randeep said.

Directed by Neerraj Pathak, the show is set in Uttar Pradesh. The actor's police avatar will see him in action in a dramatic retelling of the life of the famed cop dealing with criminal activities in the state.

The cop thriller is presented by Jio Studios and Gold Mountain Pictures.

