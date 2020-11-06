Rakul Preet Singh reveals an unusual 'main character' from her next film

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh reveals that a bling bag is one of the main characters in her upcoming film, which also features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Rakul posted a picture on Instagram, where Arjun is seen giving a metallic coloured bag to the actress.

"That bling bag is also one of the main characters what say @kaachua @arjunkapoor #lifeonset #laughter #worklife," Rakul Preet said.

The yet-untitled film is a romantic comedy is directed by Kaashvie Nair.

Rakul recently shared a picture posing with vegetables and spoke of veganism.

"There is so much I can eat being vegan .. and no I don't mean just lettuce Veganism is a lifestyle not a diet or a fad. It's as simple as dal, roti , sabzi. Happy world vegan day #eatclean #healthyliving," she wrote.

—IANS