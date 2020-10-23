Pulkit Samrat: Important to keep the grey in a character alive

Mumbai: Actor Pulkit Samrat plays a grey character in his upcoming release Taish. He says he seized the opportunity because he had never tried such a role before and felt it could be an enriching experience to be bad on screen.

"When I heard the script I loved it. The opportunity to play a character I've never tried was very exciting and I thought it would lead to an enriching experience. (Director) Bejoy (Nambiar) had a vision in his head and when I came on board, we brought Sunny (his character) to life together," Pulkit said.

He added: "We discussed his back story, his life journey so far, his positives, and his negatives. It's very important to keep the grey in a character alive and I am happy that Bejoy, Anjali, Gunjit and Kartik nailed it all in the writing itself. It made my job easier."





Pulkit says his character also needed a certain appearance and that's where his trainer Sameer, the costume designer Gopika and Aalim Hakim came on board to help him out.

"Taish" also features Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh, and revolves around two families based out of London. The film and series will be out on Zee5.

—IANS