Priyanka tees off at golf course, says 'practice makes perfect'

Mumbai: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a video that captures her playing golf. In the Instagram video, Priyanka is seen attempting a shot at a driving range.

"In between 'shots' #PracticeMakesPerfect. Thanks for your help @thlpntzk," she captioned the image, where she is seen dressed in an all-black outfit paired with white gloves.

Priyanka recently joined a host of Hollywood stars including Kate Winslet and Keanu Reeves as a narrator of the upcoming series, "A World Of Calm".

Winslet and Priyanka have joined the previously-announced celebrities Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Reeves, reports deadline.com.

Currently living in the US with husband, singer Nick Jonas, she is all set to make her digital debut with "The White Tiger" co-starring Aadarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao.

—IANS