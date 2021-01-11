Priyanka Chopra wants many kids with Nick Jonas

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra says she wants many children with her pop star husband Nick Jonas.

"A cricket team!" the actress replied when asked about how many children she would like.

"I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I'm not so sure," she added.

The actress opened up about her hope for her future family ln an interview with The Sunday Times, reports usmagazine.com.

Priyanka got married to Nick in India in December 2018, just five months after getting engaged.

She also opened up about whether their different cultural backgrounds or age difference comes in between their relationship.

"Neither was a hurdle. Nick took to India like a fish to water. But just like a normal couple, you have to understand each other's habits and what each other likes. So it's more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles. None of it was really that hard," she explained.

They discovered a new meaning of their relationship during the Covid pandemic.

"Quarantine gave us the ability to spend a lot of time together, which I'm really blessed by. Because with both of our careers it's hard to find that kind of time," she said. —IANS