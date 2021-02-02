Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Adipurush' goes on floors

New Delhi: Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush' that stars actors Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas went on the floors on Tuesday morning.

The 'Baahubali' actor shared the update about the film on Instagram with a poster of the film that had 'Aarambh' (beginning) written over it.

Announcing that the shooting for the film has begun, Prabhas also wrote, "#Adipurush aarambh #SaifAliKhan @omraut," in the caption of the post.

While Prabhas will be seen portraying the central role of 'Adipurush' in the film, Saif will be essaying the role of the main antagonist 'Lankesh' which the makers had earlier dubbed as the "world's most intelligent demon."

The 3D feature film is an adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil. The movie will be shot in Hindi and Telugu and it will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages.

The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, has been slated to hit the big screens in 2022. (ANI)