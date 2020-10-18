Veteran actor, writer Krishna Nadig dead

Bengaluru: Veteran film actor and writer Krishna Nadig passed away here on Saturday night due to cardiac arrest, family members informed on Sunday.

He was 65 and survived by his wife and three daughters.

Nadig, who was active both in films and small screen, was shooting for a film when he suffered chest pain. He was rushed to a hospital where he died later.

Nadig had worked in Sandalwood for over 50 years and had written dialogues and screenplay for over 60 films. Nadig has acted in serials like ' Paru', 'Devi' and 'Milana' to name a few.

Many film personalities have condoled the death of Nadig.

