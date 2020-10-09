Sana Khan quits 'showbiz lifestyle' to follow 'orders of my Creator'

Mumbai: Actress Sana Khan has declared that she is quitting the world of showbiz in order to serve humanity and follow the path of her Creator.

"I declare that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to," she announced on Instagram, in a note written in Hindi and English.

"All brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any showbiz work henceforth," she added in the post that she shared on Thursday night.

Sana has also removed several pictures from her Instagram account.

"My happiest moment. May Allah help me and guide me in this journey," she captioned the post.

The 32-year-old is best known for her stint on "Bigg Boss 6" and was also a contestant on "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6". She was also seen in the 2014 Salman Khan-starrer "Jai Ho" and the web series "Special OPS" that dropped earlier this year. Sana has worked in a handful of Tamil and Telugu films, too.

Her decision garnered reactions from industry colleagues and social media users.

"Wish you so much love and joy that you already carry within you as a person. Be blessed today and everyday," actress Ridhi Dogra commented.

Last year, "Dangal" actress Zara Wasim made headlines when she announced she was quitting the entertainment industry in a similar manner.

— IANS