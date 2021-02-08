Ridhi Dogra Unveils The First Look Poster Of The Married Woman

New Delhi: Actress Ridhi Dogra just took to her social media and dropped a stunning first look poster of forthcoming series, The Married Woman, also starring Monica Dogra.





The series is helmed by Tanveer Bookwala and based on book written by Manju Kapur.

Ridhi Dogra shared the poster on her social media. She captioned it, "What is love? A question we ask ourselves, until we meet the RIGHT ONE. Astha finally felt love when she crossed paths with a kindred spirit, a soul that connected with hers"

Ridhi Dogra shared the poster on her social media. She captioned it, "What is love? A question we ask ourselves, until we meet the RIGHT ONE. Astha finally felt love when she crossed paths with a kindred spirit, a soul that connected with hers. Astha found herself, when she found Peeplika. #TheMarriedWoman Teaser streaming tomorrow. Episodes out on 8th March."

A Married Woman, written by Manju Kapur, is a story of Astha, a middle-class Delhi woman with kids and a loving husband, who gets into an unconventional relationship with a younger woman. The story is set at a time of political and religious turmoil. The book is set against a backdrop of the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.

This is not the first time that Ekta Kapoor has chosen Manju Kapoor's book for screen adaptation. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was based on Kapur's popular book Custody.

