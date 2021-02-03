Ramin Bahrani reteaming with Netflix to develop 'Amnesty'

Washington: After helming an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's popular novel 'The White Tiger' for Netflix, director Ramin Bahrani is reteaming with the streamer for the author's 2020 book 'Amnesty'.

As per Variety, Bahrani is set to adapt, direct, and bankroll the film adaptation of 'Amnesty' for Netflix. Bahrani will be collaborating with his lead creative producer Bahareh Azimi for the upcoming project.

Bahrani and Azimi both served as producers on the Netflix film 'The White Tiger', based on Adiga's New York Times bestseller and Man Booker Prize-winning novel.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Bahrani said, "I am thrilled to adapt Aravind's great new novel, 'Amnesty." And very grateful to partner with Netflix and my lead creative producer Bahareh Azimi once again."

Bahrani added, "This novel gripped me from the first time Aravind shared a rough draft with me five years ago. I can't wait to bring it to the screen."

Set in Australia, the story will focus on Danny, an undocumented immigrant who cleans houses. The thriller's plot is set in motion when Danny realises that he has information about the murder of one of his employers.

"Over the course of one tense summer day, Danny plays a cat-and-mouse game with the man he suspects to be the murderer. But if he speaks up, he will be deported. He is in a moral crisis -- what are the obligations of a man who has no rights in this world," a description of the film reads.

Bahrani, widely known for '99 Homes' and 'Chop Shop', will produce the film under his Noruz Films banner, alongside Azimi and Hyde Park Entertainment's Ashok Amritraj. Bahrani most recently produced Alex Camilleri's drama 'Luzzu,' which premiered at Sundance on January 29, as a selection in the world cinema dramatic competition. (ANI)