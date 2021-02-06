Radhe Shyam Pre- Teaser Is Out Now

New Delhi: The makers of romantic drama Radhe Shyam just dropped a beautiful and stunning pre-teaser of the film and confirmed that the actual teaser will be out on 14th February, on Valentine's Day!

Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

The official handle of UV Creations dropped the pre-teaser on social media. They captioned it, "Get ready for the biggest love announcement of the decade! 14th Feb, save the date! #RadheShyamPreTeaser, Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja, Directed by @director_radhaa, Presented by @UVKrishnamRaju garu, Produced by @UV_Creations @TSeries #BhushanKumar with #Vamshi #Pramod & @PraseedhaU under @AAFilmsIndia @GopiKrishnaMvs @manojdft #RRaveendar #KotagiriVenkateswarRao @resulp @justin_tunes…Also starring @SachinSKhedekar @priyadarshi_i @bhagyashree123 @murlisharma72 @RickshaRani @RiddhiKumar_ @ikunaalroykapur #Sathyan #Jayaram @IamJagguBhai @radheshyamfilm"

The film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan and many others.

The film is presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and produced by UV Creations and T-Series jointly. Movie is shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

—IANS