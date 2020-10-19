Politics, Bollywood celebs greet Sunny Deol on his birthday

New Delhi: Personalities from the world of politics and Bollywood on Monday greeted actor-turned politician Sunny Deol on his birthday.

Among those who wished the actor politician on his birthday were NCP leader Supriya Sule and Union Ministers Jitendea Singh and Piyush Goyal.

Greeting the Gurdaspur MP on his birthday , Supriya Sule said, 'Wishing Member of Parliament Shri. Sunny Deol (iamsunnydeol) Ji Happy Birthday. Have Healthy Year Ahead! '

'Ajay Singh Deol, popularly known as Sunny Deol turns 64 today. On his birthday, we wish him a great year ahead and success in his career, 'Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also greeted the actor on his birthday.

'Best birthday wishes to our Lok Sabha colleague and next door MP from neighbouring constituency of Gurdaspur ' Jitender Singh said.

Celebrities from the World of Bollywood also greeted the actor on the occasion.

Former Lok Sabha MP and father of Sunny Deol Dharmendra greeted him on the occasion.

'Hamad , love you. An emotional attachment brings the world closer,' Dharmendra said.

'Wish life always stays sunny for you !! Happy Birthday dear #SunnyDeol paaji @iamsunnydeol,'producer Rahul Mittra said.

Actress Juhi Chawla also greeted the actor on his birthday.

'i wish a very happy birthday to the action star and really talented SunnyDeol, ' Juhi Chawla said.

Sunny Deol turned 64 on Monday.

—UNI