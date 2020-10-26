Must Make Another Superhero Film for Catharsis: Anubhav Sinha on 9 Years of 'Ra.One'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Monday said his ambitious Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Ra.One" was both, an accomplishment and a disappointment, and believes he must make another superhero film just for "catharsis". Released on October 26, 2011, the film featured Shah Rukh Khan as a superhero – the first in his career – and was touted as one of the biggest films of the year.

"Ra.One", however, opened to unfavourable reviews and failed to make an impact at the box office. On the nine year anniversary of the film, Sinha said the movie's release left him with a "bittersweet" feeling. "Nine years back this date we released 'Ra.One'. Probably the most bittersweet experience of my life. Such an accomplishment and disappointment together in so many ways. "I must make another superhero film just for a catharsis. Thanks and sorry team. Love you all," he tweeted.

—PTI