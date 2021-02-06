Gatham Director Kiran To Helm Rajasekhar's 92nd Movie

New Delhi: A new movie of 'Angry Star' Rajasekhar was announced on Saturday. This is going to be the versatile actor's 92nd movie. Kiran Kondamadugula, who got both audience's acceptance and critical acclaim for his debut movie 'Gatham' (2020), is going to direct it. This is the first outing of the actor-director duo. Off Beat Films, S Originals, and Pegasus Cine Corp have come together to produce this promising action thriller. Bhargava Poludasu, Harsha Pratap, Srujan Yarabolu, and Rajasekhar's daughters, Shivani and Shivathmika, are producing it. A Theme Poster was released to make the project official. Rajasekhar will start shooting form August, after the completion of his ongoing project, 'Sekhar'.

Speaking about the project, director Kiran Kondamadugula said, "I thank everyone for making my first movie, 'Gatham', a success. I am glad that my next film is going to star Rajasekhar garu. This is an action thriller. Sex trafficking done by anti-social elements is the backdrop. The entire shoot will be done in the US. The hero's character will be intense. For Rajasekhar garu, it's a tailor-made character. The audience will surely find it quite thrilling."

Producer Bhargava Poludasu said, "In 'Gatham', I played a character named Arjun. I was one of the producers of the movie. Coming to Rajasekhar Garu's movie, is a perfect fit for the Angry Star's image. I am very excited about producing it. I am hoping that this film will be a bigger success than 'Gatham'."

Producer Harsha Pratap said, "I too was one of the producers of 'Gatham'. I have teamed up with Kiran once again. As demanded by the script, the entire filming of RS92 will take place in America. We are planning to start the shoot sometime in August. We will make this action thriller without compromising on the quality of production values. The audience will get the experience of watching a Hollywood movie. The script has shaped up so well."

PRO: Naidu Surendra Kumar-Phani Kandukuri (Beyond Media); Digital Partner: Ticket Factory; Producers: Shivani-Shivathmika, Bhargava Poludasu, Harsha Pratap, Srujan Yarabolu; Director: Kiran Kondamadugula.

—IANS