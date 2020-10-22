'Flashdance' Series Reboot In Works At Paramount Plus

A series reboot of 1983 romantic drama "Flashdance" is being developed at streamer Paramount Plus. The movie, directed by Adrian Lyne, centred on a passionate young dancer who aspires to become a professional ballerina.

Actor Jennifer Beals featured opposite Michael Nouri, who played her elder suitor and the owner of the steel mill where she works by day in Pittsburgh. The potential series reboot hails from Paramount Television Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tracy McMillan is set to write the script with Angela Robinson on board to direct. The new take will revolve around a young Black woman with ballet dreams and a strip club reality who struggles to find her place in the world while navigating romance, money, art, friendship and how to love herself.

McMillan, Robinson and Lynda Obst will serve as executive producer on the series. Paramount TV Studios also is behind a"Grease"spinoff series, which also is headed to Paramount Plus.

—PTI