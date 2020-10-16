Eminent reciter Pradeep Ghosh passes away; Mamata saddened

Kolkata: Eminent reciter Pradeep Ghosh breathed his last in the city on Friday.
He was 78.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her profound grief at his demise.
" He was a shining star in the world of Bachik Art. As well he has worked efficiently as Joint Information Officer in the Department of Information and Culture, " she said.
" The West Bengal Government awarded him the Kazi Sabyasachi Award in 2016, " she added.
Ms Banerjee extended her heartfelt condolences to the family and fans of Ghosh.
—UNI
Updated : 2020-10-16T14:46:25+05:30
