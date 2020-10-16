Eminent reciter Pradeep Ghosh passes away; Mamata saddened

Top
 The Hawk |  16 Oct 2020 9:03 AM GMT

Kolkata: Eminent reciter Pradeep Ghosh breathed his last in the city on Friday.

He was 78.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her profound grief at his demise.

" He was a shining star in the world of Bachik Art. As well he has worked efficiently as Joint Information Officer in the Department of Information and Culture, " she said.

" The West Bengal Government awarded him the Kazi Sabyasachi Award in 2016, " she added.

Ms Banerjee extended her heartfelt condolences to the family and fans of Ghosh.

—UNI

