Disha Salian case: Move HC for court-monitored CBI probe, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked a lawyer to approach the Bombay High Court with his plea for a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde told Vineet Dhanda: "You might be having a case, but what is the problem in approaching the Bombay High Court?"

The top court noted that the High Court is well versed with all facts in the matter and also knows the officers probing the matter; therefore, it will be appropriate to move the High Court.

The top court allowed Dhanda to withdraw the plea and gave him the liberty to approach the High Court.

Previously, due to technical glitches on two occasions, the top court could not take up the matter through videoconference.

Salian died on June 8 after allegedly falling off the 14th floor of a residential building (Regent Galaxy) in Mumbai's Malad West.

The plea in the Supreme Court sought directions to the Mumbai Police to place on record a detailed investigation report in the case, after it was reported that her case file is missing or has been deleted.

"A week later, on the morning of June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide which creates suspicion," said the plea.

The plea argued that Salian was in a relationship with actor Rohan Rai, who had appeared in some TV serials, and they were about to get married after the Covid-19 lockdown.

"According to a family statement given to Mumbai Police, the family was happy with the relationship. The couple was waiting for the lockdown to get over and wanted to get married immediately. Just before the lockdown, Disha and Rohan had bought a 2 BHK flat in Regent Galaxy building at Malad West…," added the plea.

–IANS