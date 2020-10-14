Bigg Boss 14 housemate Rahul Vaidya: People in power promote remixes

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 housemate, singer Rahul Vaidya, disapproves of musical recreations, and he is certainly no fan of remixes.

Asked if he feels Bollywood has run out of ideas when it comes to music, what with the sudden surge in remixes, Rahul blames music labels and producers for the trend.

"It is a marketing decision. People in power always decide what they want to do. They have decided they want to take a safe bet and put out a sound that is already popular," Rahul told IANS.

"It is extremely unfortunate because in a country of 1.3 billion people we have talent dying for opportunities. It is extremely unfair of the producers to not give it a thought. It is a question of faith. They don't have faith and trust. They don't have confidence that if we give a chance to someone, 'he will kill it'," he added.

Rahul insists recreations are "not worth it".

"I was extremely upset about the film 'Simmba'. There is this romantic song 'Tere bin nahi lagda'. It's an original Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan song. It has been recreated and sung by Rahat sahab and a female singer. Now, imagine a newcomer had gotten a chance to create such a love song, picturised in such a big film as 'Simmba'. But the producers chose to go on with the recreation," he npoted.

Lack of protest is also a reason why the recreation culture thrives, he feels. "The second issue is that the people around them don't want to contradict them. Because if I contradict a big guy, he will think I have attitude and kick me out from my job," said Rahul.

"They are all feared, so I will not say anything to him even if he is doing something wrong. But I am absolutely in no favour of remixes," Rahul summed up.

—IANS