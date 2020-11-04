Big B posts 'then and then' pic collage with son Abhishek

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared a collage of throwback pictures of time spent with son Abhishek Bachchan.

In one picture, from the recent past, Abhishek was shooting adjacent to his father's set, and had dropped by. In the close-up shot, Junior B is seen wearing a mask. The other picture in the collage is from Bachchan's younger days as a superstar, when Abhishek was a toddler.

Big B posted the collage on his blog, and also on Twitter and Instagram.

"Then.. and then," he wrote on Instagram along with the image.

On his official blog, Big B wrote: "There is nothing quite as satisfying than the son visiting the set and to know he is also working his shoot next door."

Amitabh, along with Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this year. They have recovered since then and have resumed work.

Talking about the pandemic, Big B wrote on his blog: "We are all living in a world that has driven us to change and many feel that that is what we should be now .. or that is how the world wishes us to be .. nature force .. never to be ignored .. the pandemic has created different guide lines for us .. it had delivered .. nature has delivered .. live with it embrace it and continue."

The actor, who turned 78 in October, has a lot to look forward to. He will be seen in Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

Big B will also star with Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas in a multilingual mega production for the big screen. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in 2022.

–IANS