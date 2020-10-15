Ayushmann Khurana pays musical tribute to Kishore Kumar on his death anny

New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurana on Tuesday paid a musical tribute to legendary actor, singer, composer Kishore Kumar on his death anniversary.

On the occasion of Kishore Kumar's death anniversary, Ayushmann, an ardent fan of the legendary singer, shared on his social media account a throwback video in which he is seen jamming with his friend on the song 'O Majhi Re'.

In a note on his Instagram account, Ayushmann said, 'you have and will always be my greatest inspiration and your legacy will live on forever. Remembering the multi-talented genius Kishore Kumar today."

The music legend passed away in 1987 due to a heart attack, leaving the film industry in a state of shock.

—UNI