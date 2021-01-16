Netflix buys Gal Gadot starrer thriller 'Heart of Stone' from Skydance

Washington: Online streamer Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights of Gal Gadot-led epionage thriller 'Heart of Stone', which was developed by Skydance Media.

According to Variety, 'Heart of Stone' marks the second major movie that Skydance has siphoned off this week.

Earlier on Tuesday (local time), Amazon Studios had nabbed the rights for science-fiction spectacle 'The Tomorrow War,' starring Chris Pratt.

Although, 'The Tomorrow War' has been completely shot and is being completely purchased by Amazon, Gadot starrer 'Heart of Stone' is in early stages of production and has not been shot yet.

As per Variety, the international action epic is being directed by 'Wild Rose' and 'The Aeronauts' filmmaker Tom Harper from the screenplay of Greg Rucka and Allison Shroeder.

The details of the plot have been kept under the wraps as of now. (ANI)