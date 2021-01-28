Miss Teen Diva 2020 Finale Conducted, Glamanand Group Announces The Winners

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Miss Teen Diva 2020 Finale was held ON 25TH January 2021 at the Kingdom of Dreams, Gurugram presented by the Glamanand Group. The winners of 'The Miss Teen Diva' were Rashi Parasrampuria, Wachi Pareek, Aishwarya Vinu Nair, Sayali Ayre. The crowns were passed on by Aayushi Dholakia, Miss Teen India International and Vridhi Jain, Miss Teen India Universe. The talent of the amazing 23 contestants was celebrated from India who has been working hard for the past 6 months and vying for the coveted crowns. Rashi Parasrampuria, Wachi Pareek, Aishwarya Vinu Nair, Sayali Ayre were crowned who will further represent India at Miss Teen International, Miss Teen Universe, Miss Teen Earth and Miss Teen Multinational.

The participants who competed in the competition were Pranjal Priya, Aishwarya Vinu Nair, Manishika Goel, Riitu Gadhvi, Astha Dave, Shivangi Desai, Sejal Kumar, Debapriya Sharma, Riya Choudhary, Sayali Ayre, Wachi Pareek, Chetna Arora, Yashika Dudeja, Gargi Yadav, Rashi Parasrampuria, Maahi Nikam, Parvi Dhaulakhandi, Melissa Nayak, Divya Choudhary, Rudrangi Sudaray, Priyal Bhatt, Bhoomika Sahu, and Kannkshi Rathi.

Rashi Parasrampuria, Parvi Dhaulakhandi, Manishika Goel, Aishwarya Vinu Nair, Pranjal Priya, Sejal Kumar, Sayali Ayre and Wachi Pareek made to Top 8 and answered the Final common question: "As times change, which contemporary woman is the best role model for your generation? Why?"

The honorable jury included Mr. Pushkar Malik, Managing Director of MSV International; Mr. Nikhil Anand, Chairman of Glamanand Group; Mr. Kartikya Arora, Owner and Editor in Chief of TMM magazine; Dr. Varun Katyal, Celebrity Nutritionist and Wellness Expert; Rekha Vohra, Holistic healer and motivational speaker; Rajiv Srivastava, Director Social Projects of Glamanand Group; Yogesh Mishra, Director of Fusion Group and Ms. Preeti Seth, Founder of Pachouli Wellness Clinic.

Aayushi Dholakia, the reigning Miss Teen International crowned our winners to which Rashi, Wachi, Aishwarya and Sayali added "we are honored to be the winners of the most prestigious teen pageant of India and we shall be representing India at the biggest international pageants for teens. What can be more of an honour than wearing the Sash of India". Mr. Nikhil Anand, Chairman Glamanand Group said 'We have always tried to raise and promote the level of beauty pageants in India and have achieved to take these beautiful and talented girls to an international level. It was a bit difficult for us to make this happen during Covid – 19 but the participants dedicated their two months to the online training which was held during the pandemic. Pranjal Priya from New Delhi was crowned as 1st Runner Up and Sejal Kumar from Lucknow was crowned as 2nd Runner respectively.